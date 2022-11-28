Former Buckeyes Star Reveals If He Wants Ryan Day Fired
Should Ryan Day be fired?
It seems crazy to suggest that, given Ohio State is 11-1 this season, and Day has been pretty dominant since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019.
But after a second straight loss to Michigan, some Buckeyes fans are suggesting it.
However, one former Ohio State Buckeyes star does not believe it should happen.
"Stop the fire Ryan day stuff ! He’s the guy for the job . The players have to buy in and execute plain and simple," former Ohio State running back Mike Weber tweeted.
Ohio State isn't going to be firing Ryan Day - not this season, at least.
But the Buckeyes are certainly turning up the heat on their head coach moving forward.