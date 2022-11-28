Former Buckeyes Star Reveals If He Wants Ryan Day Fired

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Should Ryan Day be fired?

It seems crazy to suggest that, given Ohio State is 11-1 this season, and Day has been pretty dominant since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019.

But after a second straight loss to Michigan, some Buckeyes fans are suggesting it.

However, one former Ohio State Buckeyes star does not believe it should happen.

"Stop the fire Ryan day stuff ! He’s the guy for the job . The players have to buy in and execute plain and simple," former Ohio State running back Mike Weber tweeted.

Ohio State isn't going to be firing Ryan Day - not this season, at least.

But the Buckeyes are certainly turning up the heat on their head coach moving forward.