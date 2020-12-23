Former Clemson, Duke QB Chase Brice Announces Transfer Destination

Nearly one year ago, former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced his transfer to a different ACC program.

Brice sat behind Tigers star Trevor Lawrence for two seasons with the program, taking home a national championship with the team in 2018-19. After attempting just 136 passes with Clemson, he left to become the quarterback at Duke.

Brice eventually locked down the starting job, but the Blue Devils struggled. He started 11 games for Duke during the 2020 season, leading the team to a 2-9 record.

After struggling this season, Brice decided to take his talents elsewhere – again. This time, though, he won’t be sticking around in the ACC. Instead, the former Tigers quarterback is leaving the Power 5 altogether.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brice announced he’s transferring to Appalachian State.

During the 2020 season, Brice completed under 55-percent of his passes for 2,170 yards with 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Brice spent three seasons with Clemson and one with Duke. Now he’ll have the opportunity to show what he can do outside of the Power 5.

He will likely compete for the starting role with senior quarterback Zac Thomas likely leaving the program following the 2020 season.