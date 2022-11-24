Former College Football Coach Blamed For NCAA Allegations

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A general view of the play during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A former SEC football head coach has been blamed for the notice of allegations his school received.

According to a report, the University of Tennessee has responded to its NCAA Notice of Allegations, putting the blame on former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Despite the University’s monitoring efforts, athletics administrators and athletics compliance staff members were repeatedly deceived by the football program,” Tennessee said in response to the NCAA. “The University respectfully submits that it is unrealistic to expect an institution to prevent, or immediately detect, the intentional and concealed misconduct that occurred in this case.”

The Knoxville News had the details:

Instead, the university said Pruitt, his wife and his staff knowingly concealed their malfeasance despite UT's best efforts to follow NCAA rules in monitoring the football program. That was UT's only major dispute in responding to the NCAA notice of allegations.

Knox News obtained the university's 108-page response to the NCAA on Thursday morning.

Pruitt, who was fired by Tennessee, is getting the blame placed on his shoulders.

"The factual information in this case demonstrates that experienced football coaches and non-coaching staff members knowingly violated longstanding and universally understood NCAA rules and went to considerable lengths to conceal their misconduct," UT said "The record also supports that the University monitored football recruiting visits in accordance with industry standards.

"As part of the University’s monitoring efforts, athletics administration and athletics compliance staff maintained a physical presence in and around the football program (including embedding an experienced compliance staff member in the program)."

Pruitt, 48, was fired by Tennessee after the 2020 season.