Former College Football Coach Files Wrongful Termination Claim

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 25: Vince Mayle #1 of the Washington State Cougars carries the ball against Cam Denson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Martin Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich has filed a wrongful termination claim against his old employer.

Rolovich, who was let go midway through the 2021 season for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, is seeking $25 million in damages, according to the Associated Press.

Such a claim is required if a person wants to sue a state agency. Rolovich's claim was reportedly entered on April 27 and he is eligible to sue any time after 60 days post-filing.

As of Wednesday, no official lawsuit has been filed.

Rolovich, 43, was denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine and was fired on October 18, 2021, along with several members of his coaching staff who also refused the vax mandate.

Hired by Wazzu in 2020 after a four-year stint at the University of Hawaii, Rolovich only coached 11 games for the Cougars, going 5-6 in one-plus seasons.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert took over as Rolovich's interim replacement. He was eventually promoted to the permanent role at the conclusion of the regular season.