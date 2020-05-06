Former College Football Offensive Lineman Dead At 29

Over the weekend, former Marshall offensive lineman Blake Brooks passed away at the age of 29.

Brooks was a standout offensive lineman for Southern Charleston in high school. He became the first player from the school to win the Hunt Award as the state’s top lineman in high school football.

Southern Charleston head coach Donnie Mays, an assistant when Brooks was there, released a statement about his passing. “Blake was fun to coach and you could always coach him hard,” he said.

“He always took his aggression out on his opponents and I know they didn’t have an answer for him. He was a gentle giant to those who were close to him and had a laugh that made you smile when you heard it.”

His former head coach at Marshall also offered his condolences following Brooks’ passing.

I am so sad to learn of the passing of former @HerdFB player Blake Brooks. He was a great player with a bright smile and an infectious personality. You couldn’t have a bad day around him. We’ll miss you, 52. #WeAreMarshall pic.twitter.com/aCoN9uVhr3 — John Doc Holliday (@DOCMUFB) May 1, 2020

Thundering Herd head coach John Doc Holliday accepted Brooks as a walk-on transfer from Fairmont State in 2011. Shortly thereafter, Holliday gave Brooks a scholarship the following season.

“He was a great player with a bright smile and an infectious personality,” Holliday said of his former player. “You couldn’t have a bad day around him. We’ll miss you, 52.”

Our thoughts are with the Brooks family.