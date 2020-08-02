Former College Football Player Names 3 Goals Of ‘Facility Wars’

Over the past few years we’ve seen college sports programs construct bigger and fancier facilities in what some are referring to as the “facility wars.”

Naturally, the exorbitant sums spent on facilities but not used to pay players gets under the skin of many people. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Bomani Jones has been actively pointing out this problem.

In response, college football analyst Michael Felder – who played at North Carolina – pointed out what the true goals of the “facility wars” are. Taking to Twitter he listed off three things that are essential for schools winning the battles.

The main goals he stated are, 1) Keeping athletes at the facility as long as possible; 2) Showing off to would-be recruits; and, 3) Spending their revenue money.

Felder noted that these facility wars can have a negative effect on the student-athletes’ college experiences. One of the main problems is that players spend so much time at facilities that they “don’t feel like part of the school.”

These facilities ultimately look eye-catching to recruits but wind up feeling useless to them once they get there.

It can be a pretty cynical and nefarious tactic but it’s hard to deny its effectiveness.

Alabama, Clemson and LSU have some of the best facilities in all of sports and they manage to consistently recruit some of the top prospects in the nation.

These facility wars are pretty one-sided right now. But there’s not a whole lot we can do with the current NCAA rules.