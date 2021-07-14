The college football world received devastating news on Wednesday morning when a former player passed away.

Jaquan Yulee, a former football player at Marshall University, reportedly died in a car accident this week. Yulee was just 24 years old.

According to a report from WOWKTV, police found Yulee in an overturned vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

From the report:

“Suffolk officials said police and fire-rescue units responded around 7:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road near South Quay Road,” the report said. “Units arrived to find a passenger vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.” “Yulee, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant officials said. The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.”

Former Marshall head coach John “Doc” Holliday posted a message for his former player on Twitter.

“A sad day for all who knew Jaquan Yulee,” he said. “He is one of the toughest and most resilient football players I’ve ever been around. But more, he was beloved by coaches and teammates because of the type of person he was. He will be missed.”

Yulee suffered a broken neck during the 2019 season that threatened to derail his football career. However, he battled back and was cleared by doctors ahead of the 2021 season.

While Marshall’s medical personnel wouldn’t clear him, he was looking to transfer with the intent of playing this season.

Our thoughts are with Yulee’s family.