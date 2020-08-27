The Spun

Former College Football Player Reportedly Passes Away At 25

Three footballs next to a pylon(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former Stillman College and Faulkner University football player Bryson Peterson passed away on Monday at the age of 25.

Peterson was found unresponsive on the floor of his apartment by his fiancee yesterday afternoon. According to Peterson’s former high school football assistant coach Robbie Grace, via AL.com, the young man tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and had been quarantining in his apartment.

“Both Peterson’s fiancee and his roommate were concerned about Peterson’s coughing and breathing on Sunday, according to Grace, but the coach said Peterson wanted to try and fight through the illness rather than go to the hospital,” wrote AL.com’s Joseph Goodman.

Peterson reportedly suffered from asthma while competing in high school, but it didn’t impede his play on the field.

Peterson began his collegiate playing career at Stillman College and moved on to Faulkner after Stillman discontinued its program.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Peterson’s friends and family following this unspeakable loss.


