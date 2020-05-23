Earlier this week, a former star college football running back passed away, his former program confirmed.

Fred Wendt, a standout running back for the University of Texas-El Paso, died on Monday, according to a statement from the school. He was 95 years old.

Wendt attended the school before it became known as UTEP. When he played for the Miners, the school was named the Texas College of Mines.

He initially played for the program in 1942, but went into the Army to serve during World War II. Wendt eventually returned to the program, playing from 1946-48 for the Miners.

We’ve lost another Miner great in RB Fred Wendt. Our condolences go out to the entire Wendt family. A two-time All-American and member of the UTEP Hall of Fame, Wendt played for the Miners in 1942 & 1946-48, sandwiched around a stint in the Army. 📰 | https://t.co/A4CgFFrtdg pic.twitter.com/j5PVvbcScU — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) May 21, 2020

During his time at the school, Wendt set several program and college football records. In his final season with the team, Wendt racked up 1,546 yards on the ground and scored 20 rushing touchdowns.

He set the mark for the most rushing yards in a single season in college football history. He held the mark until USC star running back O.J. Simpson eclipsed the mark 20 years later.

When he left the college football ranks he held the following records: single-season rushing yards, single-season scoring (152 points), single-game rushing (326 vs. NMSU) and single-game scoring (42 vs. NMSU).

He was also the placekicker and the leading punter for the program. Wendt was a two-time All-American and was inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Our thoughts are with the Wendt family and UTEP community.