Former College Football Star Wants To Replace Tim Tebow On TV

Earlier this offseason, football fans were surprised to hear that Tim Tebow was trying to make an NFL comeback – as a tight end.

The former college star is attempting to land a role with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As he does that, ESPN will need to find a replacement for him on the SEC Network.

One former SEC star is trying to win the gig. Former Kentucky star linebacker Kash Daniel is making his pitch to be the one to replace Tebow on TV.

“Why I should replace Tim Tebow on SEC Nation,” Daniel said on the Saturday Down South Podcast. “Well, I’m a guy that knows football inside and out. I am a football junkie.”

Here’s more of what Daniel had to say about his persona:

“I have great charisma. I have a great knack in front of the camera. I get along well with people. We can roll ideas off each other well, especially if I’m around somebody as creative as the people at SEC Network with Alyssa Lang, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee, the list goes on. They’ve got some great people there at SEC Network and it would be an unbelievable opportunity. I would enjoy going to work every day. It wouldn’t even feel like work to me. I’d just be going in there and talking about things I love.”

Daniel certainly has the personality to take over for Tebow. He was a fan-favorite, even during his days at the collegiate level.

Of course, if Tebow doesn’t make the Jaguars roster he might want his old job back.