Former College Football Star Works Out For Arizona Cardinals

Few NFL players have suffered more injuries to start their professional careers than former Michigan standout tight end Jake Butt.

He’s battled numerous leg injuries over the past few seasons, which has seen him on the field only sparingly. Despite the tough injury past, Butt is still trying to make it in the NFL.

Thankfully, teams are still willing to take a chance on the talented tight end. The latest of which came with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

“Former Broncos TE Jake Butt worked out for the Cardinals this week,” Yates said. “While injuries limited him to just 8 games with the Broncos in four seasons, he’s got some talent and perhaps will find a new home soon.”

During his final collegiate game, Butt suffered a torn ACL. He was expected to be a first or second round pick in the 2017 NFL draft before he suffered the devastating knee injury.

Those injuries woes continued during the 2018 season when he suffered another torn ACL in a non-contact drill. He suffered from complications while trying to recover from that torn ACL and missed the 2019 season.

After getting healthy and back on the field, Butt suffered another setback in 2020. A nagging hamstring injury saw him placed on injured reserve.

Hopefully he can get back to full health with a new team.