Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you."

"I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."

As a starter last season, Lewis compiled 1,540 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He completed just 58 percent of his throws for the 4-8 Buffaloes.

Lewis got benched for J.T. Shrout in Colorado's season-opening loss to TCU. Freshman Owen McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, has since seized the starting job.

Lewis hasn't seen any playing time in Colorado's last three games. He's allowed to enter the transfer portal during a closed window because the program fired head coach Karl Dorrell during the season.