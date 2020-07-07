Former ECU Head Coach Ruffin McNeil Lands New Job

With the 2020 college football season only a few months away, Ruffin McNeil has landed a new gig. After spending the past three years at Oklahoma, the 61-year-old coach will be taking his talents to the ACC.

McNeil has been named NC State’s special assistant to the head coach. This is his most notable role since being the head coach at East Carolina for six seasons. He won 42 games during that span and led the program to three bowl games.

East Carolina relieved McNeil of his duties after winning just five games in 2015. Two years later, Oklahoma offered him the chance to join an elite program and build up his stock again in the coaching ranks.

The Sooners lost McNeil in January since he wanted to return to North Carolina to take care of his elderly father. Now, he can remain in North Carolina while coaching at the same time.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren shared his thoughts on the team’s latest addition to the staff.

“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said in a statement. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old. We’ve crossed paths on the recruiting trail many times over the past 22 years and have been friends and competitors. Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program.”

Adding another experienced coach should help Doeren out tremendously. At the very least, McNeil will bring another perspective to the team.

The Wolfpack only won four games during the 2019 season. We’ll see if the revamped coaching staff can improve that mark.