Former Star College Football QB Reportedly Landing Coaching Job

Former Florida star quarterback Kerwin Bell is reportedly on the verge of landing a new college football head coaching gig, the third of his career.

Western Carolina is targeting Bell to be its next head coach, according to a report from FootballScoop. The 55-year-old Bell, who spent last season as an offensive analyst at his alma mater, will take over for the recently fired Mark Speir.

Bell was the offensive coordinator at South Florida in 2019. Prior to that, he had head coaching stints at Valdosta State (2016-18) and Jacksonville (2007-15).

In those 12 seasons, Bell posted a 93-42 overall record. His 2018 Valdosta State team went 14-0 and won the Division II National Championship.

Sources: Western Carolina’s search zeroing in on former Florida Gators great https://t.co/GoHRESfSiL — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) April 26, 2021

The SEC Player of the Year in 1984 and an honorable mention All-American in 1985 and 1986, Bell became a star in the CFL in the 1990s.

In his only NFL regular season appearance, Bell completed 5-of-5 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts’ 37-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 1996.