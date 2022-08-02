Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56.

His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"It was kind of sudden,” Donavan Tate said. "If you knew him and how he was, you just thought cancer was the next thing that he was going to overcome. Even with conversations with him, he was in good spirits.”

As one of the "Four Horsemen" who helped establish Georgia as the "Running Back University," Tate scored 31 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He's second in the program's all-time carries behind Herschel Walker and fourth in rushing yards.

"He was fast and smooth is the best way to describe him," said Stephens, a starting offensive guard during all four of Tate’s seasons in Georgia. "He was highly motivated and supertalented."

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1988, Tate tallied 1,056 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns over two seasons.

Per Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he celebrated three years of sobriety in February.

Our condolences go out to Tate's family and friends. A GoFundMe page was created to help Tate's family pay for final expenses.