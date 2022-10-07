Former Georgia Quarterback Has Controversial Pick For Best College Football Rivalry

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Linebacker Xzavier Dickson #47 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles quarterback Aaron Murray #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on December 1, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During a recent podcast for The Volume, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray revealed his top five rivalries in college football.

Though it's not a huge surprise given his background, Murray announced that he believes the annual Georgia-Florida game is the best matchup the sport has to offer.

"Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, the World's Largest Cocktail Party," Murray said. "There's very few places that have that kind of energy. It's a 50-50 split. Ugly orange and blue on one side, the beautiful red and black on the other."

Here are the top five rivalries in college football, according to Murray:

Georgia vs. Florida Alabama vs. Auburn Michigan vs. Ohio State Oklahoma vs. Texas Army vs. Navy

Most fans will find this take to be a controversial one. The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and the Iron Bowl have strong arguments for the top spot.

Murray, a Florida native, had an excellent career at Georgia. In four years, he had 13,166 passing yards, 121 touchdowns and 41 interceptions.

Although he never won a national title, Murray finished his college career as the SEC passing touchdown leader, a Capital Bowl MVP and a former All-American.

Do you agree with Murray's pick for the best rivalry in college football?