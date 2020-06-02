Former Heisman Trophy Quarterback Finalist Has Passed Away

A former Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback has reportedly passed away.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that former Utah Utes star quarterback Lee Grosscup has died. He was 83 years old. A cause of death has not been reported.

Grosscup was one of the best quarterbacks in college football during his time with the Utes. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,398 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior season in 1957. Grosscup was named a first-team All-American that season.

Lee Grosscup, who became a gregarious and beloved radio broadcaster for Cal football after starring at quarterback for the University of Utah and a brief career in professional ball, died Monday. Grosscup was 83. John Herrera, a long-time senior executive for the Raiders and a close friend of Grosscup, said Grossup died at 11:59 a.m. Monday at Bay View Rehabilitation Center in Alameda while recuperating from hip surgery.

After starring at Utah, Grosscup was a first-round pick in the 1959 NFL Draft. He was the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants, who he played for from 1959-61. Grosscup later played for the New York Titans and Oakland Raiders.

Grosscup went into broadcasting after 1966. He was a member of Cal’s broadcasting team for 32 years.

Rest in peace, Lee.