Former LSU AD’s Comment On Jimbo Fisher Is Going Viral

Jimbo Fisher was consistently mentioned as a potential candidate for the LSU job. The former Florida State head coach was often discussed in college football circles as a possible replacement for Les Miles in Baton Rouge.

Ultimately, LSU hired Ed Orgeron, while Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M.

Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva has since revealed that he would have “never” hired Fisher in Baton Rouge.

Alleva shared his side in an interview with The Advocate:

“I still have a lot of friends in the ACC,” Alleva said. “I talked to them, and after that I didn’t want any part of Jimbo. I would never have hired Jimbo. He was never on my radar. Now, fans and some people in the department wanted him, but I never wanted him. “I could have made a change (at the end of the 2015 season). I recommended not to. Because I would have been forced to hire Jimbo. I would rather have had Les. But if I didn’t hire him, the outcry would have been ridiculous. So we had that meeting during the (Texas A&M) game, and I made the recommendation to keep (Miles).”

It’s unclear what exactly Alleva has against Fisher, but it certainly worked out fine for LSU.

The Tigers, led by Coach O, will play for a national championship on Monday night. LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Fisher, meanwhile, is coming off his second season at Texas A&M. The Aggies went 8-5 this season.