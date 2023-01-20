Former Miami Quarterback Reportedly Transferring To SEC Program

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on a case during the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia will be playing in the SEC next season.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former four-star recruit is transferring to Missouri.

Garcia entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Thamel said he chose Missouri "after a shotgun courtship."

After redshirting his first year at Miami, Garcia completed 68-of-114 pass attempts this past season for 803 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garcia will be immediate eligible for the 2023 season, which means Missouri will most likely hold a quarterback competition this offseason.

Brady Cook had a solid season for the Tigers in 2022, throwing for 2,739 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Garcia is expected to enroll at Missouri by the end of this week.

Missouri finished the 2022 season with a 6-7 record. If the team gets consistent quarterback play this fall, it's possible the Tigers finish over .500 and legitimately compete in the SEC East.