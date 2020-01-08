A former Michigan Wolverines assistant coach, who’s now at Ohio State, slammed the Wolverines while speaking to a top 2021 recruit.

Greg Mattison, a veteran defensive coach who left Jim Harbaugh’s staff for a job with Ryan Day, did not hold back while speaking to 2021 four-star offensive lineman J.C. Latham.

Latham, an elite prospect, is being recruited by both Ohio State and Michigan.

247Sports had details on what Mattison told him:

In a recent interview with 247Sports Midwest analyst Allen Trieu, 2021 four-star offensive lineman J.C. Latham was asked about his initial talks with Mattison after he ended up in Columbus. A long-time defensive line coach at Michigan, he was Latham’s primary recruiter for the Wolverines before leaving. “When I first went to Ohio State back in the spring time for practice, [Coach Mattison] was the first guy I talked to because I knew him right off the bat,” Latham told Trieu last weekend. “He was telling me how different Ohio State’s program was and how their facilities, practices, culture, all that was a lot better at Ohio State than Michigan. He was really telling me at their school, it’s a business and they ran it strict to a T. He was telling me, ‘if you’re here, I can see you getting developed ten times better than I could see at any other school.’ So he was kind of really just breaking the ice with me when I first visited.”

Negative recruiting is nothing new in the college football world. Pretty much every coach will likely have some not-so-nice things to say about an opposing school. It just gets a little more spicy when it’s Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Latham, a Wisconsin native, is the No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 80 overall recruit in the country.

LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma and Wisconsin are all heavily involved in his recruitment.