Look: Former Michigan Football Star Would Hire Urban Meyer

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Michigan will need a new football head coach if Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL.

Despite saying he expects to remain with the Wolverines next season, Harbaugh has explored pro opportunities. He has reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' coaching job after conducting a virtual interview Monday.

If Harbaugh accepted an NFL offer, a highly desirable position would open in Ann Arbor.

On his Woodward Sports radio show, former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards discussed some of the most outlandish possibilities. That includes a former coach from the program's arch nemesis.

When a co-host said he "wouldn't turn Urban Meyer down," Edwards concurred that he "wouldn't either."

Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan during his time at Ohio State, who lost just nine games during those seven seasons. Wolverines fans don't have fond memories of the head coach, but Meyer certainly has a decorated college coaching resume.

However, while Harbaugh flourished with the San Francisco 49ers, Meyer had a brief and catastrophic NFL stop. The Jacksonville Jaguars went 2-11 during a disastrous run that included kicking his kicker.

Edwards also said Harbaugh is currently "the best version of himself," which he believes could motivate the 59-year-old to pursue another NFL job.

"He's now more open to players. He's now more not about himself and about everything around him," Edwards said. "It's not the Jim Harbaugh show. I think now that he has that mindset. I think he wants to take that back to the NFL."

Replacing Harbaugh wouldn't be easy, and Meyer would certainly be a polarizing candidate.