Former Michigan QB Has 3 Words For Jim Harbaugh

Another week, another disappointment for Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan dropped to 2-4 on the season with Saturday’s loss to previously winless Penn State. The Wolverines were beaten at home by the Nittany Lions, 27-17.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer summed up his thoughts on Harbaugh and the Wolverines on Big Noon Kickoff.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Meyer said. “Number two, you have to acquire talent. It’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play, and they’re 2-5 in the last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep … There’s something going on. Once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’ve got bad players. That’s not fair. Do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when you start talent about talent acquisition, that’s recruiting, and that’s coaching. Are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed?

“Everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you can in the next two weeks, but you have got to lift that hood up and say, ‘Tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change?’ Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players? As important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff? How are your assistant coaches?”

Former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese, meanwhile, has just three words to say.

“Enough is enough!”

We’ll see if Michigan agrees…