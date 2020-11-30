Former Michigan QB’s Tweet About Jim Harbaugh Is Going Viral

One former Michigan Wolverines quarterback appears to be done with Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan fell to 2-4 on the season on Saturday, losing at home to 0-5 Penn State. The Wolverines lost to the Nittany Lions, 27-17, at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

It’s been a tough season for Michigan and things appear to be getting worse.

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Brian Griese appears to be done with Harbaugh. His tweet about the Michigan head coach is going viral on social media.

“Enough is enough!” he tweeted, sharing a graphic of Harbaugh’s record in big games at Michigan.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer addressed Michigan’s struggles on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Meyer said. “Number two, you have to acquire talent. It’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play, and they’re 2-5 in the last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep … There’s something going on. Once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’ve got bad players. That’s not fair. Do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when you start talent about talent acquisition, that’s recruiting, and that’s coaching. Are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed?

“Everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you can in the next two weeks, but you have got to lift that hood up and say, ‘Tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change?’ Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players? As important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff? How are your assistant coaches?”

Harbaugh might not get fired, but it’s becoming more and more difficult to envision him returning in 2021. Perhaps he’ll be able to leave for an NFL job.