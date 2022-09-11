Former Nebraska Star Calls For Scott Frost To Step Down

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost's coaching seat is scorching hot following Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern.

As three-touchdown favorites, the Cornhuskers allowed 642 total yards to the Sun Belt squad in a stunning home setback. Nebraska's student section chanted, "Fire Frost," and a former player agrees it's time for a change.

Fabian Washington, a star Cornhuskers cornerback from 2002 to 2004 and first-round NFL Draft pick, called for Frost to abdicate his position.

"If I was Scott Frost I would resign and bow out humbly," Washington posted Saturday night on Twitter. "This is bad bad."

It's certainly not good. Nebraska is 4-11 since the start of last season. Every loss has come by single digits.

Losing close to Michigan and Ohio State last year is one thing, but Nebraska has now suffered a pair of three-point defeats to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. The Cornhuskers haven't defeated an FBS team since last October.

Frost was a graduate assistant during Washington's freshman year, but the six-year NFL pro still wants the coach "out [of] my building."

Frost's contract buyout falls from $15 million to $7.5 million on October 1, so the program has ample motivation to keep him around through the month. However, he may be coaching for his job when Nebraska squares off against Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.