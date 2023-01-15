Former Nebraska WR DeColdest Crawford Announces Transfer

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

It's a big day for air conditioning companies in Louisiana.

Former Nebraska wide receiver DeColdest Crawford announced his transfer to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Crawford didn't play during his freshman season after suffering a knee injury during fall camp. However, he capitalized on his unique first name by starring in an unforgettable commercial.

The Louisiana native initially committed to LSU in high school before instead joining the Cornhuskers. Per 247Sports, the star-star recruit entered college as the No. 69 wide receiver in the class of 2022.

At 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds, a healthy Crawford could give the Bulldogs a dynamic slot receiver.

Louisiana Tech went 3-9 behind first-year head coach Sonnie Cumbie last season. The Bulldogs have won 11 games over the past three years after going 10-3 in 2019.

Crawford could get an opportunity to face his former school next season. Louisiana Tech goes to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Sept. 23.