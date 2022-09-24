Former NFL Coach Dirk Koetter Reportedly Lands New Job

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dirk Koetter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field for the start of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter has been promoted.

On Saturday afternoon, Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The Broncos have replaced him with Koetter.

Koetter joined Boise State this year as an offensive analyst, marking his second stint with the program. He was the head coach of the Broncos from 1998-2000.

Now, Koetter will get a chance to prove that he's still a capable play-caller.

Boise State's offense struggled mightily this Friday against UTEP. The offense failed to gain over 200 yards through the air and on the ground.

It'll be up to Koetter to revitalize the Broncos' offense.

Koetter, 63, has been coaching football for over three decades. His career first started at Highland High School in 1983.

Over the past few decades, Koetter has coached at Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Missouri, Oregon, San Francisco State and UTEP.

Koetter made the jump from college to the pros in 2007. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him as their offensive coordinator that season.

After spending several years as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, the Buccaneers hired Koetter as their head coach. He had a 19-29 record from 2016-2018.

Maybe a strong finish to this college football season will help Koetter get another look from NFL teams.