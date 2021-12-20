Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs.

According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”

The ETSU job became available last week after Randy Sanders announced his retirement. Sanders went 26-16 in four seasons with the Buccaneers, reaching the FCS Quarterfinals in 2021.

ETSU posted an 11-2 mark this past season, including a season-opening victory over Vanderbilt.

Jeff Fisher is looking to get back on the sidelines. https://t.co/ZRzHbryr4B — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 20, 2021

Fisher, who has been mentioned in conjunction with openings at USC, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Montana over the last two seasons, last coached in the NFL in 2016.

From 1994-2016, Fisher posted an overall record of 173-165-1 with the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Fisher’s teams reached the playoffs six times and advanced to Super Bowl XXXIV.