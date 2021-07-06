Former NFL Great Has Reportedly Passed Away At 86

Former Rice All-American running back and NFL defensive back Dicky Maegle has passed away at age 86, according to multiple reports.

Maegle was a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 1955. He spent five seasons with the team before playing one year each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

Maegle posted 28 career interceptions, 20 in his first three seasons. He was named All-Pro as a rookie when he recorded six interceptions on defense while also rushing for 235 yards and five scores on offense.

During his college career, Maegle became famous for his performance in the 1954 Cotton Bowl. That day, Maegle rushed for 265 yards on only 11 carries in a 28-6 win over Alabama.

Most famously, Maegle was rewarded with a 95-yard touchdown after being tackled in the open field by Alabama fullback Tommy Lewis, who ran off the bench to make the hit.

Maegle was a consensus All-American in his final season at Rice in 1954 and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, Rice Athletic Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Maegle’s family and friends at this time. May he rest in peace.