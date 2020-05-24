Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Out At High School Job

A former NFL head coach has reportedly lost his high school coaching job.

Mike Singletary, 61, was an NFL head coach for two seasons. He led the San Francisco 49ers’ franchise from 2008-10. That tenure did not go very well, as Singletary went 18-22 over two-plus seasons.

The former NFL star became the head coach at Trinity Christian Academy in his native Texas in 2018. He has reportedly lost that job.

Singletary reportedly stepped down from the position after going 1-21 in two seasons at the school – including 0-11 in 2019. The former NFL head coach will reportedly now focus on motivational speaking opportunities.

The Dallas Morning News first reported on the coaching move:

Pro Hall of Fame linebacker and former NFL head coach Mike Singletary is no longer the head coach at Trinity Christian-Addison, boys athletic director Donald English confirmed Thursday. Singletary “elected to look at some other opportunities” in December, English said, and Steve Hayes, a former coach at the school, has returned to the program’s helm. Hayes left TCA-Addison in December 2014 after 11 seasons to become head coach at Enid (Okla.). After four seasons at Enid, Hayes spent last fall as the quarterbacks coach at Henderson.

“Coach Singletary had elected to look at some other opportunities,” the school’s AD said. “Having known Coach Hayes, [I] reached out to him after that and asked him if he would consider returning to TCA. … We’re very excited.”

Singletary is one of the best NFL defensive players of all-time. The Hall of Fame linebacker was a 10-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time first-team All-Pro.

He’s yet to experience anything close to that level of success in the coaching ranks, unfortunately.