Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job

Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. 

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. 

Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program. He's 10-1 in his debut season. 

Incarnate Word competes at the FCS level. Texas State, meanwhile, resides in the Sun Belt Conference at the FBS level. 

It's unclear if Kinne will accept this offer from Texas State. 

Kinne, a former undrafted quarterback out of Tulsa, started his coaching career in 2017 as a graduate assistant for SMU. 

After a brief stint at Arkansas, Kinne joined the Eagles. He spent a year in Philadelphia before going back to the collegiate level. 

Incarnate Word hired Kinne after seeing what he accomplished as UCF's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. 

At this rate, Kinne is a rising star in the college football coaching ranks.