Former NFL Star Marshall Faulk Linked To CFB Head Coaching Job

Another former NFL star could soon be making his way to the college football coaching world.

NFL legend Marshall Faulk is in talks to become the next head coach at Southern University. Nothing is finalized, but the two sides are having discussions, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The trend may be catching on: HOF RB Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, source said,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “There’s been conversations. Nothing is done, but the Louisiana native could follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as a SWAC HC.”

Faulk could become the third former NFL player to become a coach in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He’d join Deion Sanders, who just wrapped up his first season with the Jackson State Tigers, and Eddie George, who was just hired by Tennessee State.

This could be just the start of what’s becoming a major trend in college football.

Deion Sanders was the first to take the jump to the SWAC. He garnered major publicity as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, who just finished their spring season with a 4-3 overall record.

Eddie George, meanwhile, is heading to Tennessee State. He’s bringing Hue Jackson with him to be his offensive coordinator.

It looks like Marshall Faulk is the next former NFL star to become a college football head coach.