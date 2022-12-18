Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday.

Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky.

Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the class of 2021.

He played two games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury in October. Dunn returned to see seldom playing time on special teams this year.

"He was starting to come on as a young guy," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said of Dunn after his 2021 injury, per On3Sports. "I think he's got a very bright future ahead of him."

The Buckeyes have lost all three safeties from last year's recruiting class. Jaylen Johnson entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and Andre Turrentine went to Tennessee before the 2022 season.

Kentucky, 7-5 this season, faces Iowa in the Music Bowl on New Year's Eve. Ohio State will prepare for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Georgia on the same day.