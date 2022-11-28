Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program.

It's not good.

"Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC now (feet up, lounging around)—they hated going in when they were there bc they were on pins & needles bc Urban pushed them every single day. Therein lies the problem. There’s no healthy fear…," one fan tweeted.

That could be the issue.

Ohio State has lost to Michigan for two straight years for the first time in decades.

The Buckeyes fell to 11-1 on the year following the loss to the Wolverines on Saturday.

Perhaps we'll see some changes moving forward.