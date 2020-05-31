Former Ohio State Football Player’s Store Was Looted In Columbus

A former Ohio State football player was among those affected by the looting that took place in Columbus this weekend.

Dionte Johnson, a former Buckeyes fullback, announced on Instagram that his sneaker boutique, Sole Classics, was looted from on Friday.

The former Ohio State fullback shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, letting people know how they can help.

“On May 29th our shop was looted and destructed by a group of individuals. In the moment we were angry and looking for answers, however, within minutes after the incident we began to receive an out-pour of love and support from our local and global community looking for ways to help. That love immediately helped to overpower the negativity.

We have been asked to create a donation link to help in recovery efforts. Although we do not yet have a set dollar amount for recovery, we do believe that we will exceed our goal, so we will also be using any excess donations to contribute to neighboring minority-owned small businesses who have been damaged as well. Thank you in advance for your love, empathy and support,” he wrote on Instagram.

Dionte played at Ohio State from 2004-07. He is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson.

The Sole Classics owner spoke to Eleven Warriors about his business pursuits in 2012.

“My only job other than playing football has been in a mom-and-pop retail clothing store, so sales and clothing are what I know best. I guess I was most inspired by what I would see on the day-to-day basis, along with the boom of the street wear culture when I was in high school and early in college.

My main goal is to be able to inspire more local brands to come forth, but not make money the priority. I want to see people in Columbus take the same pride and diligence in their projects as a major brand would. Secondly, I would like to employ more people,” he told Eleven Warriors.

Those interested in donating can do so here.