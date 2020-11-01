Former Ohio State Kicker Shares Despicable Messages From ‘Fans’

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t have too many issues on Saturday night, as they got past Penn State will relative ease, beating the Nittany Lions, 38-25.

Ryan Day’s team did experience some difficulty in the kicking game, though.

Ohio State missed two field goals on Saturday night. The first field goal was missed by starter Blake Haubeil, who missed a short attempt in the first half. Haubeil was later removed from the game, as he was dealing with leg tightness.

The Buckeyes used Dominic DiMaccio in backup duty. Ohio State’s kicker went one for two on field goals, also missing a short one in the second half.

Neither of those kickers are Sean Nuernberger, the record-setting kicker who last played for the Buckeyes in 2018-19. A couple of “fans” appeared to think that it was Nuernberger who missed those kicks on Saturday night, though.

Nuernberger called out the fans on social media. Warning: The messages from the “fans” are pretty graphic. You can view the messages here.

Back in January 2019, Nuernberger shared a much more heartwarming message:

Thank you Buckeye Nation!!! pic.twitter.com/Po8Vo5w3OJ — Sean Nuernberger (@Sean4Heisman1) January 2, 2019

Some advice to all of the “fans” moving forward who think it’s OK to angrily message a player on social media: It’s not.

Thankfully, Nuernberger appears to have a good sense of humor about it.

Ohio State, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 with Saturday night’s win.