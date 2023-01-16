Former Ohio State Player Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL Draft deadline approaching on Monday, one player has yet to make his decision.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to officially announce his decision. There's some speculation brewing that Stroud could be considering a shocking return to the college level.

Former Ohio State football player Mekka Don shared his reaction to the speculation on social media.

"NIL will change SOME high profile players decisions to leave early or not. Especially if the player believes they have unfinished business (a la CJ Stroud). There’s nothing like locking down that first round NFL contract but NIL could alleviate some financial concerns," he tweeted.

"This is not a prediction tweet lol. Just an observation."

Stroud has until Monday to officially announce his 2023 NFL Draft decision.

Will the Buckeyes quarterback shock the world and return?