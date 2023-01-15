Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst

BLOOMINGTON, IN - AUGUST 31: The Ohio State Buckeyes are wearing stickers on their helmets showing their support for the those affected by Hurricane Harvey in their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst.

Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho.

The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon.

"Trolling a player immediately after a devastating loss is so tacky as a so-called media guy. Herbert would like to see your stats from the three quarters you played in the league. Do better," she wrote to Emmanuel Acho.

Acho had an interesting comeback.

Apple is not a fan, though.

"You’re so called media guy who did shit in the league constantly trashing Herbert & other guys doing more than your bum ass ever dreamed. Then you’re bringing up my son. I’m sure your mom is proud you’ve carved out a niche being racists favorite negro tho. Congrats? What a Clown"

"And, you’re a media guy. Eli is not. Eli is a current seven year pro NFL player. You were not. You were an NFL intern."

Shots fired, indeed.