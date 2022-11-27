Former Ohio State Players React To Losing To Michigan

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Pat Elflein #65 during the third quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For most of the 2000s and 2010s, Ohio State absolutely dominated Michigan in The Game.

The 2020s belong to Michigan, though.

Michigan beat Ohio State in 2021 and knocked off the Buckeyes again this year. The Wolverines topped Ohio State, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, several former Buckeyes took to social media to react.

"I said it all day and ima say it again we gotta hold these players accountable as well .. this is the game Idc what coach call It’s on me to win," Gareon Conley wrote.

"I’m going to show up to the facility everyday until they put me on the staff," Maurice Clarett wrote.

"This don’t make no sense," Michael Thomas wrote.

"How many misfit gaps that caused big plays ? many pressures on key 3rd downs ? dropped passes that could’ve kept drives , Undisciplined penalties that were drive killers . How many one on one battles were lost for big plays ? Y’all be quick to blame a coach they lost together," Mike Weber wrote.

"If Coach Day wants to worry about field position then he has to understand penalties shift the field. A disciplined team prevents penalties," Darron Lee added.

Better luck next year, Buckeyes.