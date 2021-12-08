Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Down To 2 Programs

Just last week, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is transferring from Ohio State.

In the days that followed, several programs have emerged a potential destinations. The former No. 1 overall quarterback recruit reportedly plans to head back to his home state of Texas.

The Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech red Raiders and TCU Horned Frogs were the three teams being mentioned. However, Texas insider Anwar Richardson suggested TCU is out of the race.

According to Richardson, Ewers is down to Texas and Texas Tech.

“Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation,” Richardson reported. “Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday.”

Earlier this week, Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com reported Texas is offering “first-round draft pick-level NIL money” to Ewers.

“Word on the street is that first round draft pick-level NIL money is on the table for Quinn Ewers if he chooses Texas as his transfer destination,” Ketchum tweeted on Tuesday. “The weaponization on the NIL front is fully underway.”

A reported massive offer on the table from Texas might be able to sway his opinion. However, fans will just have to wait and see what happens next.

A decision could be coming very soon.