Earlier this week, college football insider Anwar Richardson reported that Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers is down to two schools.

“Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation,” Richardson reported. “Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday.”

According to a new report this afternoon, Ewers is visiting one of those programs today. Texas insider Jason Suchomel said Ewers arrived at Texas for his visit earlier today.

“Quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived at Texas for his visit, per a source. Potentially a huge day for the Longhorns,” the report said.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived at Texas for his visit, per a source. Potentially a huge day for the #Longhorns. — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) December 11, 2021

Earlier this week, Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com reported Texas is offering “first-round draft pick-level NIL money” to Ewers.

“Word on the street is that first round draft pick-level NIL money is on the table for Quinn Ewers if he chooses Texas as his transfer destination,” Ketchum tweeted on Tuesday. “The weaponization on the NIL front is fully underway.”

If all goes well at today’s visit, Ewers could become a Longhorn sooner rather than later. However, the Red Raiders might have something to say about that.

Where will Ewers land next?