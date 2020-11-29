Former Ohio State Quarterback Has Message For John Elway

John Elway appears to be in need of a quarterback.

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos will be without all of their quarterbacks on Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test and failure to follow mask protocols.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the details.

“All the QBs on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source,” he reported.

“Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source. Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints.”

While the Broncos can’t just sign a quarterback for Sunday’s game – the league has strict COVID-19 rules preventing something like that from happening – plenty of people are throwing their hat in the ring.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Cardale Jones had a message for Broncos GM John Elway on Saturday night.

“Just saying. I’m free this weekend if anyone’s asking…..” he tweeted.

While it would be fun to see Jones behind center for Denver, it’s sounding like the Broncos will have to go with a practice squad player.

The Broncos and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.