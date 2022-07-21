Former Ohio State Star Reveals Prediction For Notre Dame Game

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders perform on the sideline during the first half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season starts out with a bang. The Buckeyes of Ohio State will host the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in The Shoe on Sept. 3.

Right away we'll find out which is a true national championship contender.

Most experts and fans are siding with the Buckeyes. So is former Ohio State star Malik Harrison.

In fact, Harrison thinks the Buckeyes will beat Notre Dame in a blowout.

“Oh yeah, we’re gonna blow them out," he said, via Saturday Tradition. "That’s my prediction, we’re gonna blow them out. It’s Notre Dame, it’s gonna be a great game. Hopefully I can come to a game because I haven’t been to a game in the longest. Last time I’ve been around the team is the spring game, so hopefully I get the chance to go to the game."

Harrison isn't alone.

The reality is Ohio State, at least on paper, is one of the few national championship contenders.

And it's going to be a tall task for new head coach Marcus Freeman to beat the Buckeyes in his first-ever game has head coach.

However, we all said the same thing last year when Ohio State hosted Oregon. The Ducks breezed to a pretty easy victory in Columbus.

Who knows? Maybe Notre Dame can pull off the big upset. But Ohio State is the smart and easy pick.