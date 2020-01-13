The New Orleans Saints won’t have a shot at the Super Bowl after being eliminated from the playoffs a week ago. But the state of Louisiana may still have a massive reason to celebrate on Monday night.

LSU has a chance to win the College Football National Championship. But the Tigers will have to beat Clemson – the 2019 National Champion.

Joe Burrow has been incredible all season long. He’ll have to produce another terrific outing if the Tigers are going to come away victorious.

One former Ohio State Buckeye and current New Orleans Saints WR is a believer in the 2019 Heisman winner. Michael Thomas sent a message to Burrow ahead of tonight’s title game.

“Louisiana needs a championship,” Thomas said, via Twitter. “And I’m excited to witness my boy Joe Burrow bring them one. One of the greatest motivational stories in sports for young athletes you have to respect it!”

It’s awesome to see in-state athletes supporting each other. Burrow certainly has the respect and support of Thomas – a former Buckeye.

Burrow’s been must-watch television all season long. None of LSU’s opponents have been able to slow him down.

Clemson will attempt to do so on Monday night. LSU-Clemson kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.