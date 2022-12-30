Former Oklahoma, SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai Announces Transfer Destination

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 07: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai #15 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 70-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be playing in the Big Ten next season.

On Friday afternoon, Mordecai announced on social media that he's transferring to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility.

Earlier today, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic called Wisconsin the favorite for Mordecai's services.

In a statement that Mordecai shared on Twitter, the veteran signal-caller said he's excited to play for a program with rich history.

"After conversations with Coach Fickell and Coach Longo, I am excited to announce I will utilize my last year of eligibility at the University of Wisconsin," Mordecai wrote. "I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture. Let's ride!"

Mordecai played at Oklahoma from 2018-2020 before transferring to SMU.

In two season at SMU, Mordecai had 7,152 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He earned All-AAC honors in 2021.

Mordecai might compete with former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers for the starting quarterback job.

The current expectation is that Mordecai will start for Wisconsin.