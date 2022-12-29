Former Ole Miss Quarterback Luke Altmyer Announces Transfer Destination

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 20: General view of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the matchup between the Mississippi Rebels and the Auburn Tigers on October 20, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to Illinois on Thursday.

Altmyer, who completed 28 of 54 passes in two seasons with the Rebels, confirmed his decision by posting a photo wearing a Fighting Illini jersey on Twitter.

The four-star recruit ended his first season by recording 174 yards, a touchdown, and two picks in a 21-7 Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor when replacing the NFL-bound Matt Corral.

Altmyer then lost the starting quarterback job to Jaxson Dart this season. He hardly saw the field beyond throwing two touchdowns in a 59-3 blowout victory over Central Arkansas.

Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito led Illinois to an 8-4 record with 15 passing and five rushing touchdowns. The Big Ten squad will face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl this Monday.

However, the NCAA denied DeVito's waiver request for an extra year of eligibility. Altmyer, who has three years of eligibility remaining, could earn the starting job in 2023.