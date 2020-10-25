Tragedy struck the Pac-12 football community this week, as a former player and assistant coach died at the age of 48.

John Rushing, a former defensive back at Washington State and assistant coach at Arizona, has died. Barry Bolton of CougFan.com first reported the tragic news.

The former Cougars star was a multi-year starter at Washington State, starting every game from 1991-94. He was a part of some very special Washington State defenses.

CougFan.com had more on his passing:

Rushing lived in Tucson with his wife and family. Cause of death was not known at press time but friends says he was rushed to the hospital and is believed to have suffered a cardiac event. Rushing started every single game for the Cougars from 1991-94, setting the school record for consecutive starts, and burnishing the name “Palouse Posse” into WSU lore. Those unforgettable Cougar defenses he helped lead reflected the man himself, said Hunter, who played alongside Rushing in the secondary for four seasons.

Rushing played briefly in the NFL and the CFL before going into coaching. He was recently on staff at Oregon State and Arizona.

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich paid his respects on Twitter.

Today we lost a great Coug in John Rushing. WSU football would like to send our condolences to John Rushing’s family, teammates and friends. Though his contributions on the field were large, sounds like he was loved for the person, husband, and father he was. #RIP10 — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) October 23, 2020

Our thoughts are with John’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.