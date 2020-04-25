Former Penn State Star’s Old Cowboys Tweet Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Giants selected former Penn State linebacker Cam Brown in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

New York drafted Brown with the No. 183 pick in the draft. After waiting two days to hear his name called, the former Nittany Lions star won’t be moving too far away.

Once again, Brown will share a locker room with former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley. The linebacker showed he was one of the best in the Big Ten and parlayed a standout college career into a sixth-round pick.

It took Brown very little time to endear himself to Giants fans around the country. An old tweet of his – from seven years ago – called out Cowboys fans.

Check it out.

And just like that Cam Brown has endeared himself to the #Giants fan base 😂 https://t.co/IPVFwGs1P0 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 25, 2020

Old tweets going viral during the draft has become a tradition unlike any other.

This time, the former Penn State standout was the one with a viral tweet. He’ll hope to endear himself even more on the field when the 2020 season kicks off.

New York has done well in the this draft so far. The Giants selected former Georgia standout offensive lineman Andrew Thomas in the first round.

They followed that up by landing former Alabama star Xavier McKinney in the second round.