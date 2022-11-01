Former Prosecutor Reacts To Michigan Stadium Tunnel Incident

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team onto the field to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan cornerback Gemon Green's family has retained legal representation following Saturday's incident inside Michigan Stadium's tunnel.

Green plans to press charges against the Michigan State players who attacked him after the game. His lawyer, Tom Mars, shared a local news clip of former prosecutor Toby Shook claiming that there might be a case for criminal charges because a player looked to have swung a helmet.

"That helmet can be viewed easily as a deadly weapon," Shook said. "And that is a felony, and that carries up to four years in prison."

Mars sent a statement to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde saying Green sustained a concussion and other injuries, and an "apology won't suffice."

"Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist," Mars said.

Police are investigating the incident, which Michigan state Jim Harbaugh called an assault on his players. Michigan State suspended four players from the team.