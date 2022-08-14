Former SEC Commissioner Confused By The Big Ten's Moves

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten has broadened its horizons by adding UCLA and USC to the fold.

Starting in 2024, the prestigious California programs will join a conference currently lacking any west-coast representation. While the expansion could elevate the Big Ten's popularity, complications may also arise.

Former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer expressed some misgivings over the Big Ten's latest additions to ESPN's Paul Finebaum.

"The Big Ten expansion perplexes me a little bit, because of the non-geographic alignment," Kramer said. "You can't build strong rivalries that way, but you can gain television exposure. We'll see how it works out."



Of course, TV revenue is a major consideration for all major conferences. On that front, the expansion appears to have already paid massive dividends.

The Big Ten is poised to make over $1 billion in annual deals from FOX, CBS, and NBC to broadcast its football games. Beginning in 2024, those new TV partners will mark an end to a 40-year relationship with ESPN.

While the Trojans and Bruins can maintain an in-state rivalry in a new conference, neither squad will have much built-in history with the other schools. Yet that can change over time, albeit with extra traveling along the way.