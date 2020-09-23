Former SEC Player Announces Transfer To Play For Deion Sanders

Earlier this week, Jackson State announced the new head coach of its college football program – former NFL star Deion Sanders.

In a celebration fit for a Hall of Famer, Sanders was sworn in as the new leader of the football program. Just a few days after taking over, Sanders has already landed his first major transfer.

On Tuesday night, a former three-star recruit announced his plans to transfer to Jackson State. True freshman corner Javorrius Selmon took to Twitter announcing the move.

“Big announcement first I would like to thank the entire Mississippi State staff for the opportunity they gave me along with the love and support they showed but at this time I want to announce that I am coming home to play for Coach Prime!” Selmon wrote in his statement.

Selmon reportedly opted out of the 2020 college football season just over a week ago.

He was the No. 44 athlete from the 2020 high school recruiting class. He was also the No. 18 player from the state of Mississippi and the No. 607 recruit in the nation.

Selmon also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Louisville and Southern Miss among others.

Deion is just getting started.